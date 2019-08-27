SAN DIEGO — Parents and students on Monday evening protested drastic cuts made by the Sweetwater School District in its effort to plug a $30 million budget hole.

Protesters stormed the Sweetwater Union High School District Board meeting and demanded board members take a pay cuts in order to bring back bus routes, provide laptops to seniors, and reduce the cost for Advance Placement exams.

In some cases, students report having to walk for miles - taking up to two hours to get school.

The school district noted that transportation for general education students living within a three-and-a-half miles of a school is not required.

The school district said it had to cut millions of dollars in order to balance the budget - including cutting 20 of its 22 bus routes from its fleet to San Ysidro High School which, according to the district, saves $500,000.