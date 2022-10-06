'Perfect Attendance Ceremony' held for 200 San Diego students at SeaWorld

Students from eight schools were honored in recognition for their hard work with perfect attendance at K through 12 schools in the 79th Assembly District.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Two hundred San Diego County students were honored Friday morning with a free day at SeaWorld because they never missed a day of school!

Assemblymember Akilah Weber, M.D., who represents California's 79th Assembly District, presented students with perfect attendance medallions from schools throughout the county. Each student and a parent or guardian received complimentary tickets to spend the day at SeaWorld.

One Eastlake Middle School student gave CBS 8 some advice on how to show up every day and be your best.

“I thank the teachers because there was a lot of cooperation involved in order to get back into school, so I thank all the teachers at Eastlake Middle,” she said.

Students from eight schools were honored in recognition for their hard work with perfect attendance at K through 12 schools in the 79th Assembly District, which includes Southeast San Diego, Bonita, Chula Vista, La Mesa, Lemon Grove and National City.