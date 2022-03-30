Poway students gather for 'Conquer Conference' to discuss mental health

"I think the biggest thing that students talk about the most that gives them a lot of pressure is from school, the workload," said senior Aditi Anand.

SAN DIEGO — More than 80 Poway students gathered at Rancho Bernardo High School Wednesday for a conference to discuss mental health.

The 'Conquer Conference;' a first-of-its-kind conference, brought together middle and high school students from seven different Poway Unified schools.

"I think a lot of my friends are still dealing with a lot of stress and anxiety trying to come back to reality and trying to come back to doing all the work," said Joanna Kruglick, a seventh grader at Twin Peaks Middle School.

She said the pandemic has really taken a toll on students. They were separated for so long, now everyone's back together and she said that brings on challenges of its own. The workload is higher, the social aspect of being together in-person again can be stressful.

Students heard from a guest speaker who struggled with her own mental health issues. They also got together in small groups and walked through some real-world scenarios and came up with solutions.

According to Poway Unified, the conference was put on by the Superintendents Students Advisory Council, which is composed of 20 students, 4 from each high school, who meet to discuss problems and possible solutions that appear on our high school and lower level campuses.

"Being able to take care of yourself is so important," said West View High senior Aditi Anand, one of the organizers. "Society always shapes a lot of the expectations towards us, but you just got to keep in mind that 'You are worthy.'"

The hope is the students take what they learned back to their own schools and share it with their peers.

Students from several different ⁦@PowayUnified⁩ schools gather for the “Conquer Conference.” They’re discussing how to deal with mental health issues @cbs8 pic.twitter.com/Dhv4r6nSi2 — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) March 30, 2022