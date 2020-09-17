Poway Unified announces plan to return to in-person instruction

Some will attend in the morning, while others will attend in the afternoon. The district says this is being done to keep the number of children in the classroom.

POWAY, Calif. — Poway Unified School District announced its plan to return to in-person learning. However, for those students who do go back, it will be anything but business as usual.

The plan will require kids to be placed into groups. Some will attend school in the morning, while others will attend in the afternoon. The district says this is being done to keep the number of children in the classroom at any given time to a minimum.

Ten elementary schools will return on October 1st. Those schools include:

Canyon View Elementary School

Highland Ranch Elementary School

Morning Creek Elementary School

Painted Rock Elementary School

Pomerado Elementary School

Shoal Creek Elementary School

Sundance Elementary School

Sunset Hills Elementary School

Turtleback Elementary

Westwood Elementary School

On October 12 there will be another 16 schools returning. Those schools include:

Adobe Bluffs Elementary School

Chaparral Elementary School

Creekside Elementary School

Design39Campus

Deer Canyon Elementary School

Del Sur Elementary School

Garden Road Elementary School

Los Penasquitos Elementary School

Midland Elementary School

Monterey Ridge Elementary School

Park Village Elementary School

Rolling Hills Elementary School

Stone Ranch Elementary School

Tierra Bonita Elementary School

Valley Elementary School

Willow Grove Elementary School

The district confirmed that any family who opted for the virtual learning option will remain fully virtual.

Secondary schools in the district with the exception of Abraxas will also remain in virtual learning at least through November. Abraxas High School will open on Thursday, October 8.

As for students receiving special education services, some classes and services will resume in-person as early as September 24. The district said you will be notified if your child is among those returning early.

In a letter sent to parents, Poway Unified is asking for assistance in preparing children for a return to school. They are asking all parents to do the following:

review the following CDC resources with your children

have them practice washing their hands properly

have them practice wearing a mask for longer periods of time

The district also included videos for kids to watch that shows how to properly wash their hands and how to correctly wear a face mask.