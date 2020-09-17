Poway Unified announces plan to return to in-person instruction

POWAY, Calif. — Poway Unified School District announced its plan to return to in-person learning. However, for those students who do go back, it will be anything but business as usual.
The plan will require kids to be placed into groups. Some will attend school in the morning, while others will attend in the afternoon. The district says this is being done to keep the number of children in the classroom at any given time to a minimum.
Ten elementary schools will return on October 1st. Those schools include:
- Canyon View Elementary School
- Highland Ranch Elementary School
- Morning Creek Elementary School
- Painted Rock Elementary School
- Pomerado Elementary School
- Shoal Creek Elementary School
- Sundance Elementary School
- Sunset Hills Elementary School
- Turtleback Elementary
- Westwood Elementary School
On October 12 there will be another 16 schools returning. Those schools include:
- Adobe Bluffs Elementary School
- Chaparral Elementary School
- Creekside Elementary School
- Design39Campus
- Deer Canyon Elementary School
- Del Sur Elementary School
- Garden Road Elementary School
- Los Penasquitos Elementary School
- Midland Elementary School
- Monterey Ridge Elementary School
- Park Village Elementary School
- Rolling Hills Elementary School
- Stone Ranch Elementary School
- Tierra Bonita Elementary School
- Valley Elementary School
- Willow Grove Elementary School
The district confirmed that any family who opted for the virtual learning option will remain fully virtual.
Secondary schools in the district with the exception of Abraxas will also remain in virtual learning at least through November. Abraxas High School will open on Thursday, October 8.
As for students receiving special education services, some classes and services will resume in-person as early as September 24. The district said you will be notified if your child is among those returning early.
In a letter sent to parents, Poway Unified is asking for assistance in preparing children for a return to school. They are asking all parents to do the following:
- review the following CDC resources with your children
- have them practice washing their hands properly
- have them practice wearing a mask for longer periods of time
The district also included videos for kids to watch that shows how to properly wash their hands and how to correctly wear a face mask.