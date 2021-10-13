Poway Unified sends letter to parents asking for help filling open positions in district

According to postings, jobs pay anywhere from $14 per hour all the way up to $25 per hour depending on the position.

POWAY, Calif. — On Tuesday the Poway Unified School District put out a plea for help to parents to help fill open positions in the district.

In a letter to parents, the district said they are in desperate need of not only bus drivers, but also aides as well as substitute teachers. The district said that for the first time ever students are on waitlists for buses, they added that some schools have lunch lines that are so long, students don’t have time to eat before having to go back to class.

Applicants to the district do not need a teaching credential to be a substitute teacher, however, they do need to have a Bachelor’s degree.

According to postings, jobs pay anywhere from $14 per hour all the way up to $25 per hour depending on the position.

If you are interested in applying for any of the positions, click here.