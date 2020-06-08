Poway Unified schools announce virtual start on Sept. 2; will remain fully virtual through the December break

The school district will be virtual through the end of 2020 after originally giving families an option for in-person learning.

POWAY, Calif. — In a letter to parents on Wednesday, Poway Unified Superintendent, Marian Kim Phelps, Ed.D. announced that Poway Unified will start the 2020-21 school year fully virtual on Sept. 2.

PUSD stated that due to revised metrics by the county, it is impossible for any San Diego County school district to physically reopen schools for in-person instruction before mid-September.

The letter said “the new metrics announced to San Diego County Superintendents [on Tuesday] require our county to be off the monitoring list for two 14-day cycles (a total of 28 consecutive days). Additionally, if at any point during the aforementioned 28-day period, the county exceeds established thresholds for three days, it will be placed back on the state monitoring watchlist. Then, the county would need to remain off the monitoring list for another 28 days to resume in-person instruction.”

The new information and guidelines influenced the district's decision to “avoid further uncertainty for our families, staff, and students during these unfortunate times.”

Students and parents had been given the option to choose between in-person learning or fully virtual learning with the decision due back to the school less than a week ago with the Family Commitment Form.

The letter stated that now all students will remain fully virtual through the December break (December 21-January 1), regardless of whether the in-person or fully virtual learning option was selected in the form.