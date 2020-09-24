Poway Unified to discuss how to reopen secondary schools

As of now, the only schools that have a return plan are elementary schools. The parents of middle & high schoolers are still waiting to move beyond virtual learning.

POWAY, Calif. — Families in the third-largest school district in the county are still waiting to hear when their middle and high schools will reopen.

Poway Unified Board of Education is expected to hear about a plan on Thursday to allow those students back on their campuses.

As of now, the only schools that have a return plan are elementary schools. The parents of middle and high schoolers are still waiting to move beyond virtual learning.

Last week Poway Unified released a plan for elementary schools return to in-person learning that included 10 schools reopening on October 1 and another 16 schools reopening on October 12.

The board will hear an updated plan on Thursday that could get the older kids back in school. It could be similar to the plan the elementary schools will follow where students will be on an AM/PM split schedule. That schedule is aimed at reducing the number of kids on campus at any one time. Virtual learning only would still be an option.

In a recent survey, 60% of parents in Poway Unified said they supported kids going back to in-person instruction.

Preschool classes returned for in-person instruction 9/2. We stopped by HRES & @ABESAZTECS to give a peek into the health/safety guidelines implemented for students & staff, both in & out of the classroom.



