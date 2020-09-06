San Diego contractor groups team up to help African American workers

The goal is to expand and strengthen training programs so that more opportunities are available for black apprentices.

SAN DIEGO — The National Black Contractors Association (NBCA) and the San Diego chapter of The Associated General Contractors (AGC) signed a memorandum agreement Tuesday.

The goal is to collaborate with apprenticeship programs, local hiring, training programs, and business opportunities for apprentices and contractors from diverse communities so that more opportunities are available for black apprentices.

“We’ve always fought the same fight and that’s about equality, so today we’re memorializing that fight with a historic memorandum of agreement – an agreement that’s going to leverage opportunities for historically underrepresented contractors in our city for disenfranchised workers that are being locked out by different elements in the industry,” said Abdur-Rahim Hameed, President of the National Black Contractors Association.

The NBCA/AGC pact will promote the activities and programs of the two associations, both of whom are equally heavily invested in workforce development in the San Diego community through state and federally approved apprenticeship programs.

The agreement is designed to expand and strengthen training programs through cooperation and sharing of resources.