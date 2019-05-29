SAN DIEGO — No County Library card and you want e-content? Without actually going to the library? No problem! San Diego County Library is now offering Instant Digital Cards, a service that allows San Diego County residents immediate access to its digital collection.

All you need is a cell phone number. Once your number is verified as having a billing zip code in San Diego County you can get access to the County’s collection of 125,000 e-Books and audio books.

“Instant Digital Card is just another way San Diego County residents can acquire a book to read or listen to on their cell phones, tablets or computers,” said County Library Director Migell Acosta. “It’s quick and easy. You can get what you need within minutes, all without having to leave the comfort of your home.”

Here is how it works:

Navigate to the library’s e-collection. The website will prompt you to enter your name and phone number. Once you finish the sign-up process, you will receive a text message with a verification code. After that, you can start checking out books and e-books instantly.

The service began April 2 and since that time, nearly 2,000 mobile users have signed up and downloaded more than 6,233 eBooks and audiobooks. The new digital card holders come from both cities and various rural communities within the county.

Anyone who would rather borrow physical books or other physical materials from a County library can go to a branch and upgrade their digital card.

For more information, contact the Library at 858-694-2415.