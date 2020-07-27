San Diego Unified leaders call to extend ban on evictions in the city of San Diego

The leaders from the school district back the plan to protect parents and renters in one of America's most expensive housing markets.

SAN DIEGO — In an effort to protect the students and the parents in San Diego from eviction during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders from the San Diego Unified School District have called on the San Diego City Council to extend renter protection through winter until March 31, 2021.

The City Council is scheduled to consider a proposal on Tuesday that will give renters additional time to pay back rent without the fear of being evicted during the pandemic.

“We know our families are some of the hardest working people in San Diego, and they should not lose their homes because they have lost their jobs due to a national recession caused by a global pandemic,” said Board President John Lee Evans through a statement. “Certainly, the COVID-19 crisis has created enough misery in our community without adding to its toll.”

The San Diego Unified School District has already announced plans to start the new school year online in all schools on August 31.

The current ban on evictions for residential homes is set to expire on September 30.