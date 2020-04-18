SAN DIEGO — Each year millions of high school students take the SAT test to get into college, but with school canceled the rest of the academic year, universities are making it easier for students to apply.

For Rob and Leigh Ann Peeleman, the new reality hit them when they took a virtual tour of their youngest son Grant’s new college.

“This generation of seniors are really kind of missing out the closure of one part of their life and the launching into the next,” said Leigh Ann Peeleman.

“We're in lovely San Diego, and he's going to Flagstaff. He's never really seen it or experienced it,” said Rob Peeleman.

“It's almost like a blurry transition. I’m just curious, when we look back into the future how that will look and feel,” said Leigh Ann.

Admissions counselors have also recognized how difficult this time has been for high school students. University of California campuses and then the California State University system have dropped SAT and ACT testing requirements.

“There's been great disruption to students not only through their high school lives but their personal lives. We wanted to make sure we could provide some relief to those families,” said CSU Director of Enrollment Management April Grommo.

“I don't know that I would say it was a perfect system and gosh we're throwing away a perfect system,” she said.

The change is temporary, but it may not be the only one.

Schools across the state and country have drafted more relaxed grading policies as they move to distance learning.

At San Diego State University, students have the option of changing this semester's classes to credit or no credit. Grades for students in the San Diego Unified School District can only go up, not down.

“There's conversations in my house a lot right now, my grades can't go down, I’m already in the college,” said Leigh Ann.

The Peelmans are relieved their son was already admitted into college, but like parents with kids of all ages, now comes the process of preparing for future success.

