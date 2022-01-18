'My First Library Card' | San Diego Public Library launches card for kids ages 5 and under

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 18, kids can receive their very own library card featuring "Odi the Coyote" San Diego Public Library’s new mascot!

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Public Library officially launched their 'My First Library Card' for children ages 5 and under. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 18, kids can receive their very own library card featuring "Odi the Coyote" San Diego Public Library’s new mascot!

The library is inviting parents to sign their children up for their first library card and take the first step in supporting their "early literacy development and lifelong love of reading."

The library said it "believes the importance of helping young children on their reading journey and fostering a love of books."

Apply for a library card online. Bring a valid photo ID and proof of current address with you to pick up your library card at any San Diego Public Library locations.

Visit your neighborhood library to enroll your child and they will receive:

“My First Library Card"

The opportunity to take their picture in an Odi Selfie Frame to share with family and friends

And while supplies last, a copy of Odi’s Library Day and an Odi doll (for ages 3+).

Picture ID & Address Verification

You will need to present a picture ID which verifies your name, current address and signature.

California Driver's License | Identification Card

Government issued ID Cards (including Military Identification)

Passport

University, College, School Identification

If your address is not listed on your photo identification, please bring one of the following documents:

Utility Bill (e.g. electric, cable, phone, water)

Unopened Postmarked Letter

Vehicle Registration or Proof of Insurance

Preprinted Checks

