Schools across San Diego welcome back students under hybrid models

Monday morning marked the first day back for many students to in-person models at several schools in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Monday morning was a day that many families had been waiting for over a year now – moving back to in-person school day for the San Diego Unified School District.

It’s a blended online and in-person model. Families that still want to be online full-time have that choice. About 27 percent of students decided to stay learning online full time.

A behind-the-scenes tour of what Encanto Elementary school looks likes as it reopens was attended by several community leaders including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and SDUSD Superintendent Cindy Marten.

The Encanto Elementary School students received a lesson on kindness today. The teacher had her hands full teaching both her in-person students while also reaching students that tune in online.

Every child and parent showed up with a mask. Desks were spaced apart. Hand sanitizer is readily available throughout the campus.

There are still some signs of normalcy, like the return of recess.

UC San Diego will conduct COVID-19 testing for students and staff -- but the district said it will be mandatory for staff. All teachers had the opportunity to get vaccinated if they wished to.

Monday also marked the first day back for many students in the Chula Vista Elementary School District.

About 60 percent of students will return under an A B hybrid schedule. Students will return for in-person learning for about 2 ½ hours each day with students who opted to continue distance learning will continue to attend school virtually.

Sweetwater Union High School District plans to bring back 10 percent of its students for in-person learning -- prioritizing those with disabilities or who have fallen behind in studies. Seniors who opted for in-person learning are also allowed back.

The San Ysidro School District also reopens today under a hybrid model.

In the east county, the Cajon Valley Union School District will resume full-time, in-person learning at its schools starting today.

Lakeside Union School District is allowing transitional kindergarten through fifth-grade students to return to campus under a hybrid learning model.

Pre-K through second-grade students in Lemon Grove School District also return under a hybrid learning model.

In the north county, San Dieguito Union High School District is increasing its in-person learning schedule from two days a week to four days per week.

At Escondido Union High School freshman will now join senior students on campus for its two-day blended model. The district plans to bring back additional students under the 2-day schedule starting April 20.