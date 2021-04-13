San Diego schools reopen two months before closing for summer

Many parents had mixed reactions about sending their kids back after a year of online learning. But, for many, the return, albeit -- brief -- is worth it.

SAN DIEGO — With only about two months left in the current school year, San Diego Unified reopened 80% of its schools for in person learning Monday.

But, with in-person learning still an option for students, teachers juggled both in-person instruction and online students.

“It was well organized, the protocols they’re taking… wouldn’t have it any other way,” one mom said after pick-up at Encanto Elementary School.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joined educators at the school Monday morning to welcome families and teachers, while acknowledging the hybrid model.

Most schools will operate four days a week for an average of three hours a day. The rest will be back at school for a couple days a week.

The resumption of in-person learning comes after many parent-led protests over the last year, as some surrounding districts and private schools reopened a lot sooner.

“Recovery begins now,” district superintendent Cindy Marten said.

The mayor, meanwhile, pointed to a future where restrictions are eased and schools return full-time. For that to happen, he said, infections must continue on their current downward trajectory, while vaccinations increase.

“This is a herculean task...not easy work. A lot of things are easy to say online and elsewhere—a lot harder when you have the responsibility of over 100,000 children,” he added.

School lets out for the summer June 15.