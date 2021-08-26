San Diego Unified to require masks outdoors

School officials said masks are now required outdoors at all times while students are on campus, unless they are eating.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Unified School District announced Thursday an update to their mask-wearing policy. Students will now be required to wear masks outdoors at all times while they are on campus, unless they are eating.

"As San Diego Unified prepares for a safe start to the new school year, the district will continue to update our policies and procedures, as new information becomes available. We are strengthening the policy in light of the continued presence of the COVID-19 virus in our community," San Diego Unified officials said.

San Diego Unified released the following statement:

"Masks are always required indoors. Masks are now required outdoors at all times while students are on campus, unless they are eating. Currently, large-scale events are not recommended for any school sites due to the increased risk of exposure.

We highly encourage students to take mask breaks outdoors. During these breaks students should maintain 6 feet distance from each other. Wearing masks outdoors lessens the likelihood of student exposure and allows more students to qualify for a modified quarantine.