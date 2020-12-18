Some San Dieguito Union students protest planned return to on-campus learning

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Some students in the San Dieguito Union High School District are pushing back against a plan to re-open.



Students say the district's plan doesn't go far enough to keep everyone safe and would require teachers to be back on campus five days a week by the end of next month.



On Thursday, the students held a protest at Earl Warren Middle School, gathering outside a closed-door meeting hoping that the board would hear their cries.



This week the board voted 3-2 to resume on-campus instruction starting with one day a week on January 4 and an option to go five days a week by January 27. Teachers would be required to be on campus.



The meeting sparked particular outrage over comments made by newly appointed board member Mike Allman, who called the value of student opinion on this topic "nearly zero."



"He doesn't value student input at all or about our well-being even though this change is affecting us the most," says student Emanuele Rimini.