San Marcos Unified holding meeting to discuss reopening plans

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — San Marcos Unified School District will hold a special meeting Friday after families held a protest outside district headquarters. They are demanding that district leaders reopen their schools for in-person learning.

The meeting is expected to address reopening plans as well as the details surrounding available personal protective equipment in the district. The meeting will also include a discussion among board members as well as time for public comments.

As of now, the board is not expected to vote on plans to reopen until September. The board previously voted on reopening schools on July 21, but the vote failed 3-2. The biggest difference between now and then is the fact that San Diego County has been off the state’s monitoring list for weeks now.

Tuesday, September 1 was the first day that schools in the county were eligible to return for in-person classes.

Many parents in the San Marcos school district are frustrated by the lack of movement or information on the plans to reopen. So much so that many parents marched in front of district headquarters demanding they reopen. They pointed out that students should be allowed back in the classroom especially now that the county is reopening other industries and the fact that schools are eligible to reopen.

The SMUSD Governing Board will hold a Special Board Meeting on Friday, 9/4, at 10am regarding the reopening plan for District schools.

Public comments for the Special Board Meeting must be submitted electronically in advance at publiccomments@smusd.org by 8am on 9/4. pic.twitter.com/azClZ76hFI — San Marcos USD (@SanMarcosUSD) September 2, 2020

News 8 spoke to one parent at the protest who said, “Yesterday I hear one of my son's teachers explain to him that it is up to the teacher's discretion if they want to teach the full period or not.” She went on to say, “The consistency across the board with what the teachers are doing or not doing is just lacking.”