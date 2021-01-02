City of San Diego Public Library celebrates Black History Month

As part of the celebration, the San Diego Public Library will release a Black History Month library card.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The City of San Diego Public Library has a full schedule of events this February to celebrate the rich and diverse history of Black Americans. The library’s Black History Month programming includes storytimes for children, book discussions, author talks and take-home craft kits.

“The San Diego Public Library is proud to celebrate Black History Month and to provide yet another way to connect with our residents who may be isolated at home due to the pandemic,” said Library Director Misty Jones. “We hope the library programs will encourage patrons to learn more about the achievements of Black Americans and the contributions they have made throughout our country’s history.”

As part of the celebration, the San Diego Public Library will release a Black History Month library card. The special edition card was designed by 15-year-old Scripps Ranch High School student Sahithi Lingampalli. The design was chosen from dozens sent in by local students. It features the likenesses of congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, Vice President Kamala Harris and tennis great Serena Williams.

📢The results are in and the word is out! Here are the submissions for our first-ever Black History Month commemorative library card contest. A big thanks to everyone for participating and a shout out to Sahithi, Kayla & Kadin! @sdschools @YouthSdusd https://t.co/Aw5hYhStDy pic.twitter.com/VOKyILnF3Z — SD Public Library (@SDPublicLibrary) February 1, 2021

“I wanted to showcase the achievements made by people of African ethnicity, especially in the year 2020 when we were hit with a pandemic,” said Lingampalli. “I felt that these people were standouts over the last year.”

Patrons can pick up the Black History Month library card beginning Feb. 1, 2021, at the 25 San Diego Public Library locations offering limited in-person or contactless pickup services.

In addition to the card, the San Diego Public Library will also host two virtual events with author and historian Anne C. Bailey:

Reconciling 1619 and 1776 in American History: The Debate over the Soul of a Nation Thursday, Feb. 25, at 6:30 p.m. A collaboration with the University of San Diego, the author will discuss the concept of “living history” and connecting events of the past to current and contemporary issues. The author will also take questions from the audience.



The NY Times 1619 Project and Why Slavery Matters Friday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m. A collaboration with San Diego Unified School District, students will have an interactive discussion with the author.