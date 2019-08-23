SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University's Alumni Association will welcome thousands of freshman students to the university Friday during the annual Templo del Sol event.



The event is intended to welcome students "into the Aztec family," according to the Alumni Association. Members of the organization and more than 5,000 new SDSU students will walk under the Hepner Hall archway to signify the start of their academic career at the university.



The event is part of the beginning of SDSU's fall 2019 semester, following two days of students moving in to on-campus housing. The university moved more than 7,150 students into campus housing Thursday and Friday, including roughly 800 freshmen into the new Huaxyacac dorm on the campus' western side. Classes will start Aug. 26.



The Templo del Sol event is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. It will also include a reception at SDSU's Aztec Lanes bowling alley.