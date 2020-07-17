Some parents trying to switch child's school district amid uncertain fall plans

Some parents are choosing to switch to a private or charter school. That isn't ideal for many families.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As the start of the next school year inches closer, more and more districts are finalizing plans. That includes whether children will be allowed back on campus or not. But, as parents, what are the options if they don't like what their district is doing?

From opening classrooms back up, to going 100% virtual, or a combination of the two, school districts countywide are finalizing plans for next school year.

Some parents are choosing to switch to a private or charter school. That isn't ideal for many families.

What if you want to send your child to a public school in a different district? It's possible, but not guaranteed.



While many parents are content, others aren't, and that's led some to consider moving to another district.

"Every family has different needs and those change with time," said Karen Minshew, the assistant superintendent with the Cajon Valley Union School District.



Students there have been allowed back onto campuses as part of the district's summer enrichment program. Come August 19, when the school year begins, campuses will remain open.

Parents can also choose to have their children learn from home, or do both.



Minshew said since other districts aren't offering the same options, she's gotten several calls from families outside her district hoping to switch.



"There has been an increase and uptick, especially since other districts have been announcing their plans," said Minshew.

RELATED: What's the plan for each school district in San Diego County this fall?



So, how does the process work?

News 8 spoke with Barbara Higgins-Perez from the San Diego County Office of Education. She said the first step is getting released from the district you're currently in.



"It's one form," said Higgins-Perez. "So, basically once San Diego Unified signs off and says 'yes,' they release you. Then you would take that form."



From there, the district you'd like to enroll in has to determine if there's space for your child. You can request a specific school, but again, it's a space issue, so it's possible you could be placed in a school that's not your first choice.

"So certainly you can make the request, but that's not a guarantee in any way," said Higgins-Perez.



If you're trying to leave a district that has low enrollment, they may not allow it.



Also, districts have up to 14 days after the start of the school year to make their decision, so you may wind up starting at one place before being allowed to transfer to another.



If you're switching to a charter or private school, you don't need permission from the district. News 8 learned that some families are going that route.



“We are receiving inquiries where we haven't before from families who haven't considered Catholic education," said John Galvan with the Catholic Diocese of San Diego.

If you're curious about the process of switching and have any other questions, contact your local district.