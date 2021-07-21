Multiple South Bay school districts to reopen for in-person instruction on Wednesday

The State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond will be at Enrique Camarena Elementary School to talk with school leaders.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Multiple South Bay school districts are set to open on Wednesday including Enrique Camarena Elementary School in Chula Vista. This is the first school in the state to reopen at 100 percent capacity for in-person instruction since the pandemic shut everything down.

First through third-grade students will gather on the blacktop around 8:15 am. For many of the first graders that arrive, it will literally be their first, first day of school as kindergarten was virtual for most last year.

One teacher told News 8, “It will look a little bit different and it might feel a little bit different, but yes, we are planning for a normal and successful school year.”

The State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond will be at Enrique Camarena Elementary School on Wednesday morning to talk with school leaders about how to take the strategies implemented and use them across the state.

Those who attend in-person instruction will see some changes compared to last year's plexiglass, spread out desks, and daily temperature checks.

The district says they're confident parents will be screen their children each day before bringing them in. Students and staff will, however, need to wear masks inside the classroom that they can remove once they're outside.

Classrooms will also have hand sanitizer and HEPA air filters. The district says they'll do everything in their power to deliver a normal, but safe school year, starting Wednesday.

Though they're hoping for 100 percent attendance, they understand some families will still stay at home. The district will call this a 'Virtual Academy' and allow those students to stay home for now.