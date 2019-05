SAN DIEGO — St. James Academy in Solana Beach is one of the less than 50 schools or districts in the nation to receive the Green Ribbon Award from the U.S. Department of Education this year.

St. James Academy was the only school in San Diego County to receive the award – which is the golden standard when it comes to going green and the product of a union of science and faith.

