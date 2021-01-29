Inside the demand for substitute teachers in San Dieguito Union High School District

The substitute teacher pool throughout the district has already already gone from less than 10 to more than 60.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Parents in the North County are being encouraged to sign up to be substitute teachers to help with the process of going back to in-person learning.

“Parents have been asking this whole time, 'what can we do to help? What can we do to help?' We’re desperate to get the kids back in school,” said Allison Stratton, a parent and web designer.

It was at a recent San Dieguito Union High School District board meeting that Stratton learned that one of the greatest needs in order to go back to in-person learning is help inside the classrooms, as some teachers are pushing to stay home and teach virtually.

Stratton got to work creating San Dieguito Substitutes, a website to streamline the process of applying for an emergency 30-day substitute teacher permit.

The position requires a bachelor's degree, fingerprinting, applications and a background check.

The substitute teacher pool throughout the district has already already gone from less than 10 to more than 60.