Sweetwater Union High School District superintendent placed on leave, school board president steps down

Hundreds of employees are also being laid off.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — On Wednesday afternoon, the Sweetwater Union High School District held a special board meeting virtually. After months of protest and students walk outs, the school board approved laying off 205 teachers, counselors, librarians and specialists, as well as cutting learning centers.

The board voted 3-2 for the layoffs, noting that if enrollment goes up, restoring librarians would be a priority. Board Vice President Nicholas Segura and Paula Hall voted "no."

"I have to vote with conscience in support with what they are expressing and vote no on this resolution," said Hall.

"Rifting teachers, counselors and librarians that they trust is not putting students first," said one San Ysidro teacher that was laid off.

Superintendent Dr. Karen Janney has been placed on administrative leave. Dr. Moises Aguirre will serve as acting Superintendent. According to public records, Janney earned $239,569.99 in 2019 excluding benefits.

Board President Frank Tarantinois also stepped down. The vice president will assume the role for the time being.