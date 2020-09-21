Sweetwater Union High School District to continue with online learning through December

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 28.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — In a letter to families in both English and Spanish on Monday Sept. 21, The Sweetwater Union High School District announced it would continue with online distance learning through December 2020.

"Although it had been our hope that we might see lower [coronavirus] infection rates in San Diego County, and in particular our South Bay region, instead the most recent data shows that we are in danger of moving back into higher risk categories." said the district's statement in part.

At the end of November, the district will decide whether there's a safe option to reopen in-person classes in January 2021.

San Diego County health officials have committed various resources to South Bay zip codes, including free, no-appointment COVID-19 testing sites.

"If the situation improves, the district’s reopening plan allows for the possibility of small group supports (per California Department of Public Health)," the letter reads. "Once these small group supports begin and conditions approach the Substantial or Moderate levels as defined by the California Department of Public Health, the District will reassess a phased approach to restarting athletics and visual and performing arts activities, as health and safety protocols allow."