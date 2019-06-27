MINNEAPOLIS — While students continue to enjoy the summer, Target is helping teachers gear up for the new school year.

The Minnesota-based retailer is bringing back their Teacher Prep Event, offering a 15 percent discount on select classroom supplies from July 13 to 20.

To unlock the discount, teachers need to submit their teacher ID and other identifying information through an online form. Then they'll receive a coupon via email that can be used in store or online.

The discount applies to all teachers, including those who work in daycare centers, early childhood learning centers, and home schooling.

Certain items are excluded from the discount, including electronics, backpacks and lunch bags, sleepwear and swimwear.