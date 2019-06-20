SAN DIEGO — UC San Diego is one of the top 10 universities in the country for research output and fourth among the country's public universities, according to rankings released today by the Nature Index.



The index, a research database run by the scientific journal Nature, released its annual list of the top 500 universities and institutions for scientific research around the world. The list considered research articles published during 2018 in the 82 scientific journals in the Nature Index archive.



UCSD ranked ninth among U.S. research institutions and sat behind UC Berkeley, the University of Michigan and UCLA among public universities in the U.S. Harvard University ranked second overall and first among U.S. research institutions, while the Chinese Academy of Sciences topped the list.



"Our culture of experimentation and fresh thinking allow our exceptional faculty and scholars to conduct high volumes of transformative research, which has a global impact," said Chancellor Pradeep Khosla. "UC San Diego is a unique place where fresh ideas are translated into solutions to benefit society."



U.S. universities accounted for roughly 150 entries on the list, the most of any country in the world. Chinese universities totaled nearly 100 entries on the list while the United Kingdom and Germany also had several dozen entries.



The 2019 ranking is a step back for UCSD, which ranked 18th overall on Nature Index's 2018 list. UCSD also ranked seventh among all U.S. research institutions in 2018 and third among public universities behind UC Berkeley and the University of Michigan.