University of California will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated

The UC has reversed course on its plan announced in April and will now require full vaccination in the fall for those on campus.

SAN DIEGO — The University of California is reversing course and will require all students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated against the coronavirus this fall.

The San Francisco Chronicle says the decision reverses a proposed policy UC announced in April of requiring vaccinations only after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved at least one of the three vaccines now being administered under emergency authorization.

It’s not clear when the FDA will give full approval. UC has already said it would exempt students from the vaccination requirement if they have medical or religious reasons.

April 2021 announcement (CBS News 8):

On April 22, 2021, the California State University and University of California systems jointly announced Thursday that they will both require all students and staff returning for on-campus classes and activities to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



However, the requirement would not have taken effect until one or more of the COVID vaccines receive full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.