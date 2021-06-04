U.S. Attorney’s Office shares resources for reporting anti-Asian hate incidents

In 2020, Stop AAPI Hate collected 42 reports of anti- Asian and Pacific Islander racist incidents in San Diego County.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Anti-Asian hate incidents have risen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, eight people -- mostly Asian women -- died in an Atlanta massage parlor shooting.

In 2020, Stop AAPI Hate collected 42 reports of anti- Asian and Pacific Islander racist incidents in San Diego County. According to the U.S. Census Bureau's most recent estimate, 16.7% of San Diegans identify as a member of the API community.

At a White House ceremony in May, President Joe Biden signed legislation intended to curtail a dramatic rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The new law will expedite Justice Department reviews of hate crimes by putting an official in charge of the effort. Grants will be available to help local law enforcement agencies improve their investigation, identification and reporting of bias-driven incidents, which often go underreported.

During the month of May, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California (SDCA) joined in commemorating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

“Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are an important part of our country, our community, and our office,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Randy S. Grossman. “They contribute to all aspects of our society and have a strong tradition of leadership, strength, and courage.”

To report a suspected hate crime or incident, call or visit one of the attached resources.