USD requiring all students living on campus get COVID-19 test during this weekend’s move in

SAN DIEGO — Friday marks the start of move-in weekend for the University of San Diego. The university says they have implemented many new measures that are solely aimed at keeping students safe.

USD tells News 8 that approximately 630 students are expected to live on campus and it is mandatory that every student moving in be tested for COVID-19. Each student will be tested at the university before moving into their dorm. The results of the tests are expected to be provided to the student and USD Health Center within 1-3 days. Students will then be subject to retesting on a regular basis, the university says they expect it to be every two weeks.

According to USD, there is a COVID 19 Contact Tracing team who will work with the Student Health Center to manage and facilitate the isolation and care plan for positive cases.



News 8 asked USD what the disciplinary action would be for a student who violates the health code that has been set in place. The university sent the following statement as a response, “We take the health and safety of our students' faculty, staff and the community very seriously and we will review each case individually.

It is imperative that students comply with the protocols outlined in the student guide for the fall semester as well as the student pledge to embrace all health and safety measures for the benefit of all Toreros. USD Rules of Conduct and the terms and Agreements for those living in the Residence Halls have both been updated so that all students are responsible for any conduct that intentionally or recklessly threatens or endangers the health and safety of any person, including but not limited to violating any health and safety requirements identified by the university of local and state health officials.