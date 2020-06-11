Vista Unified postponing in-person learning at two schools due to COVID-19 cases

The district said large Halloween parties contributed to the decision to continue virtual learning.

VISTA, Calif. — The Vista Unified School District said on Thursday that it is keeping students off-campus at Mission Vista High School and Vista High School due in part to Halloween weekend house parties. Virtual learning will last until Monday, Nov. 16. You can read the district's full community update here.

This comes as six members of the district have recently tested positive for COVID-19, although the district said "the cases were confirmed to be acquired outside of the school environment." According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, 24 members of the school district community have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two months.

The district said hundreds of students attended the Halloween parties.

"Based upon reports we have received, students were not practicing social distancing and were not all wearing face coverings," the district said. "Public health officials have expressly warned the public about the dangers of the COVID-19 virus spreading among the attendees at large gatherings like house parties.

Minerva Middle School is also implementing distance learning due to two campus members testing positive for the coronavirus.