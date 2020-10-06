What will San Diego County schools be like when they reopen?

A program specialist with the San Diego County Office of Education said schools like look different when they reopen, possibly with a staggered schedule.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — California’s Department of Education released a detailed how-to guide Monday to safely reopen schools in the age of face masks and physical distancing.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said the 55-page manual titled “Stronger Together: A Guidebook for the Safe Reopening of California’s Public Schools,” will serve as a road map of recommendations for school districts as they prepare for the return of classes and work with their local public health officials to navigate next steps.

State officials said the 55- page guidebook is just that - a guide.

They said there is no one-size-fits-all solution, but no school will operate the way it has before.

"Every aspect of the school day has to be re-thought,” said Bob Mueller, program specialist with the San Diego County Office of Education.

Mueller said planning for the upcoming school year hasn’t been easy.

"I think it's the biggest challenge educators have faced in over 100 years,” said Mueller.

The recommendations include four hypothetical scheduling models.

Suggestions include having half of the student population learn from home while the other half reports to campus, or taking turns doing two days distance learning, then the remaining days at school.

“We won't be able to have 100% of our kids on campus all the time, but that doesn't mean no child can't be on campus five days a week. It's possible we may be accommodate some of them,” said Mueller.

Mueller expects some parents may prefer distance learning - though it may not work for other families due to work constraints - all of which will be taken into consideration.

"Talk with your school district and make sure they hear your voice,” said Mueller.

There will be some changes in schools, including temperature checks for students and staff, desks spaced six feet apart, facial coverings when social distancing isn’t possible, handwashing stations, and staggered schedules. These staggered schedules impact lunch and recess, as well as dropoff and pickup times.

"We can't have kids arriving at the same time. We're going to have to have the same types of markers that you see at supermarkets and other places,” said Mueller.

San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten spoke with News 8 over the phone on Tuesday.

"As we all know, these guidelines change and they change with new health information,” said Marten.

The state is giving each district authority to decide what works best for that respective district, including an appropriate start date. Most in San Diego are aiming to begin around the same time they normally would.