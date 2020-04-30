What will the future of classrooms look like?

Even drop-offs, and pick-ups may look different to avoid overcrowding in one area.

SAN DIEGO — As most schools have transitioned to online learning, many parents and students are wondering what to expect when school is back in session.

This week, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced it could be as soon as July or August.

When asked what next school year will look like, Bob Mueller, who works in emergency operations with the San Diego County Office of Education, did not sugar coat it.

"It's unlikely that we'll be able to just go back to normal," Mueller said.

The past several weeks have presented challenges for teachers, students, and parents as learning transitioned from a traditional classroom setting to home and online.

Changes happened so quickly there was little time to plan, but now officials with the County's Office of Education are looking ahead and have issued a report detailing contingency plans based on what we can assume.

"It's really just intended for what might we be facing and how can we get ready for that," Mueller said.

One of those assumptions is that COVID-19 will remain in circulation until there's a vaccine, which could take 18 months to develop.

How would schools deal with that?

Mueller said it could be everything from moving desks six feet apart, to taking kids' temperatures, having students and teachers wear masks, alternating schedules, spending half the week at school, and the other half learning virtually from home.

"The number of students in a classroom would need to be less because there's only so much space in a classroom. Passing periods, recess, cafeterias, school buses, all of those things are impacted if we have to use social distancing," Mueller said.

Even drop-offs, and pick-ups may look different to avoid overcrowding in one area.

Other things officials are preparing for include a decline in enrollment and a loss of revenue from the state.

"Like anything in the beginning it's hard, but what happens over time is we discover what works and we get more comfortable," Mueller said.