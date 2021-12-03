San Diego Unified to show off remodeled campus, safety procedures ahead of reopening

A tour at Hoover High School is scheduled for Friday morning. State Senator Toni Atkins and Board of Education President Richard Barrera will tour new facilities

SAN DIEGO — With exactly one month until San Diego Unified expects children to return to in-person classrooms, the district is hosting a media tour on Friday morning to show off new facilities, safety measures and procedures to keep students safe from COVID-19.

The event takes place at Hoover High School in City Heights. SDUSD says the campus went through renovations, and those present plan to view the work done and discuss initiatives to make the target week of April 12 as safe as possible.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., State Senator Toni Atkins and Board of Education President Richard Barrera will walk, socially distances, through the campus.

From 8:30 to 8:40, the two community leaders will give opening remarks, a classroom tour from 8:40 to 9:20 a.m. and a theater tour from 9:20 to 9:30 a.m.

Being the second-largest school district in the state, the moves SDUSD makes to reopen its campus may serve as a benchmark for other school districts still looking at reopening options.

Parents who have children enrolled in SDUSD schools are encouraged to fill out a district survey that expires at the end of Friday.

The district advertises that, with advancements in teacher vaccinations, the week of April 12 will be when students return to in-person learning.

The plan applies to all grade levels in the district, and would immediately take effect if San Diego County enters the red tier of state reopening categories.

Hoover High went through quite the transformation, going from before the pandemic to finishing up over last summer.

The project erected a three-story classroom building with a new theater and performing arts building.

"The design is inspired by Spanish-style architecture and combines an old-fashioned schoolhouse concept with an energy-efficient modern design," wrote SDUSD in an emailed statement to News 8.

News 8 will bring you updates after the media tour with any new information.