Here's what will happen to your favorite shows if there's a writers strike

SAN DIEGO — Your favorite shows could end abruptly in a matter of days since the Writer's Guild of America authorized a strike.

Shows like "Saturday Night Live," "The View," daytime soap operas, late night talk shows with Jimmy Fallon, and John Oliver, would be the first to go dark.

Streaming services such as Netflix may avoid any initial impact because they have access to foreign-language shows and production outside the United States.

"Writers are making 23% less than we were 10 years ago, while the companies are making record profits, and that's what we're looking to address," said Adam Conover, WGA negotiating team committee member.

The Board of Directors of the @WGAwest and the Council of the @WGAeast, acting upon the authority granted to them by their memberships, have voted unanimously to call a strike, effective 12:01 AM, Tuesday, May 2. — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) May 2, 2023

The Union wants higher pay for episodes airing on traditional T.V. and increased guaranteed residuals, especially on streaming platforms like Paramount Plus and Netflix.

"Certainly, within days or weeks you would have thousands of people not working," said Gene Maddau, Variety reporter.

The last walk out was in 2007 and lasted 100 days. During that time, programs like “Big Brother,” and “Celebrity Apprentice” helped to fill the gap of scripted shows whose productions paused during the strike.

With the emergence of artificial intelligence software and ChatGPT, the WGA wants safeguards to prevent studios from using AI to generate new scripts from writers' previous work.

In a statement, the alliance representing studios and producers says, "Our goal continues to be to reach a fair and reasonable agreement," adding "the long-term health and stability of the industry is a priority."

"So, you know, the late night shows obviously are sort of the first the first thing that would go off the air, you know, Saturday Night Live, that kind of thing, those writers would be on strike. It would, you know, depending on how long it goes, it would then have an impact on stuff that has a longer lead time. So if it goes on for months and months, then it then it really starts to to impact everything else," said Maddau.