LA Comic-Con planning live event in December

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — Tickets go on sale Tuesday for L.A. Comic-Con, after organizers decided to proceed with their planned live convention despite the coronavirus pandemic.



"After planning over the last six months, working with the LA Convention Center and taking guidance from the state, LA County Health and the Mayor's Office, we believe our new plans and procedures allow us to do so safely, with full CV-19 safety precautions in place," organizers announced on their website Sunday.



"If at any time LA County Health or the Mayor's Office determine we can't have a safe show, we'll postpone and reschedule. And all tickets bought will have a 100% rollover/refund guarantee," the statement continued.



The annual celebration of comics and pop culture is planned for Dec. 11-13. Three-session and VIP early bird passes will go on sale Tuesday at www.comicconla.com.



San Diego held its popular Comic-Con event in a virtual format earlier this year, after cancelling the planned live gathering at the San Diego Comic Convention for the first time in its 50-year history.