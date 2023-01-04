Monster Jam revving up for its return to San Diego this weekend

The high-flying, car-crushing monster truck event debuts at the new Snapdragon Stadium this weekend.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego motorsports fans are revving up for the return of the greatest shows on dirt as Monster Jam and Monster Energy Supercross return to San Diego this weekend.

It will mark the action-packed events debut at the new Snapdragon Stadium – home of the San Diego State Aztecs, San Diego Wave FC, and San Diego Legion Major League Rugby.

On Wednesday, 26 million pounds of dirt, that's about 500 truckloads according to the organizers, will be hauled in and dumped onto the Snapdragon Stadium field to begin the track building process for the adrenaline-charged show, as the stadium transforms into a high-powered motorsports spectacle.

Monster Jam kicks off the action for the first two weekends Jan. 7 & 8 followed by Jan. 14 & 15, while Supercross races into the final weekend on Saturday, Jan. 21.

For ticket information on this weekend's event visit Monsterjam.com.

1.5.23 1.5.23 #MonsterJam Posted by Monster Jam on Tuesday, January 3, 2023