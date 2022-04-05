Roger E. Mosley of 'Magnum P.I.' dies at 83

LOS ANGELES — Roger E. Mosley, best known as helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin on the CBS television series "Magnum P.I.," has died at the age of 83, his family announced Sunday.
Mosley's daughter announced his death on Facebook.
"Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your 'coach Mosley' your 'TC' from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully," she wrote. "We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy. "
Mosley's family said he died after a serious car crash in Los Angeles left him paralyzed and hospitalized last week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The actor appeared in 158 episodes of the original run of "Magnum P.I." on CBS opposite Tom Selleck from 1980 to 1988. He later returned for a cameo in two episodes of the reboot as a different character.
Mosley also appeared in television shows like "Love Boat," "Sanford and Son." "Hangin' With Mr. Cooper," "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Starsky and Hutch," "Fact Checkers Unit" and others. Film credits include "A Thin Line Between Love and Hate" and "Unlawful Entry."