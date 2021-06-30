San Diegans react to Bill Cosby’s release from prison

People are sounding off on both sides, some defending him and others stunned to see an accused sex offender go free.

SAN DIEGO — A lot of passionate opinions are pouring in from San Diegans regarding the news of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction being overturned.

"It is pretty shocking that he is out, I don't know how to feel about that honestly,” said San Diegan Fernando Munoz.

San Diegans are weighing in on Bill Cosby being freed from prison after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction.

"His wrongdoings are his wrongdoings, and he did his time, and he got out and that is that,” said Escondido resident Pete Peterson.

Many on Twitter are sounding off on actress Phylicia Rashad for coming to the defense of her longtime Cosby Show co-star with writing, "finally, a terrible wrong is being righted, a miscarriage of justice is corrected!"

Many Twitter users responded to Rashad with "Bye Phylicia."

Alana McMains, a San Diego attorney, who represents sexual assault victims for the Pride Law Firm worked in Pennsylvania and calls the Cosby release a big mistake.

"No way did that decision say that Bill Cosby is innocent, there was nothing in that opinion that attacked the veracity of her claim or that attacked the actual truth of the testimony of the women who testified against him,” said McMains, a former federal criminal defense attorney.

McMains hopes attorneys representing other victims pursue cases against Cosby.

“He should spend the rest of his life behind bars. So many other victims were living through the experience of the victim in this case, and so to have that overturned hurts everybody emotionally," McMains said.

The 83-year-old comedian had been in a state prison outside of Philadelphia, after a jury convicted him in 2018. Following his release, he celebrated with uplifted hands but did not speak.

"Letting him free from jail two hours after the appeal decision comes out and he walks away is really appalling,” McMains said.

McMains said the original prosecutor made an agreement with Bill Cosby without consulting the victim.

"Mr. Cosby is a serial sexual predator who is completely free and at large and has not faced any criminal accountability for his actions other a few years in prison,” McMains said.