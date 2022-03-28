'I was very unsure of myself, I wanted to feel normal' | What is alopecia areata?

“There’s never a good time to talk about what so many of us are dealing with and that’s hair loss at any age," said Simon Rubenstein.

LOS ANGELES — When you talk with those who have alopecia, last night's joke by Chris Rock at the Oscars brought up a lot of emotions.

CBS 8 spoke with someone who told us how hard it was growing up with alopecia.

“There’s never a good time to talk about what so many of us are dealing with and that’s hair loss at any age," said Simon Rubenstein who has suffered from alopecia.

It's not clear if comedian Chris Rock knew about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia when he made a G.I Jane joke. Rock later declined to press charges against Will Smith who won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard.

Pinkett Smith spoke about her alopecia diagnosis in 2018 and called it terrifying at first.

Alopecia struck Simon Rubenstein when he was eight and it affected his self esteem. He calls Pinkett Smith courageous.

“I began wearing a wig senior year of high school. I was very unsure of myself I wanted to feel normal. I wanted to have those prom pictures,” Rubenstein said.

What is alopecia areata?

Alopecia is an auto-immune disease affecting nearly seven million Americans and 147 million people worldwide.

“You’re immune system is designed to expel things in your body that’s no supposed to be there. It no longer recognizes your hair follicles. It’s your immune system going into overdrive," said Gary Sherwood from National Alopecia Areata Foundation.

One form of alopecia is losing some hair. But alopecia areata is when all of your hair from your body falls out.

Recently, a 12 year old Indiana girl took her own life. Local news reporters interviewed her mother who said the girl was bullied. She had alopecia.

Rubenstein says it took him years to feel comfortable about himself.

He doesn’t like the violence that took place on the Oscar stage but people are learning about alopecia and education can lead to understanding.

“Not everyone in America can go out and feel normal," Rubenstein said. “We really need to stop thinking about what separates us and start thinking about how we can come together."

Rubenstein now mentors those with the disease and said support and guidance is what helped him feel better.

There are resources available to learn more about the disease and to help those with alopecia on the National Alopecia Areata Foundation website.