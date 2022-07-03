Barbie honoring Shonda Rhimes with one-of-a-kind doll in her likeness

Mattel, Inc. said they are celebrating International Women's Day this year by honoring 12 global female role models with one-of-a-kind dolls in their likeness.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Barbie is honoring "Bridgerton" and "Inventing Anna" creator Shonda Rhimes. She's being celebrated for creating her own business--"Shondaland Media"-- and one of 12 women role models with a new doll in their likeness.

Mattel, Inc. said on their Twitter page that they are celebrating International Women's Day this year by honoring 12 global female role models with one-of-a-kind dolls in their likeness and inspiring girls everywhere to dream big.

Rhimes said on social media she's proud to be among the women who are breaking barriers in their careers. On March 5, she posted a photo of her new Barbie likeness on her Twitter page with #newprofilepic.

