Barbie honoring Shonda Rhimes with one-of-a-kind doll in her likeness

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Barbie is honoring "Bridgerton" and "Inventing Anna" creator Shonda Rhimes. She's being celebrated for creating her own business--"Shondaland Media"-- and one of 12 women role models with a new doll in their likeness.
Mattel, Inc. said on their Twitter page that they are celebrating International Women's Day this year by honoring 12 global female role models with one-of-a-kind dolls in their likeness and inspiring girls everywhere to dream big.
Rhimes said on social media she's proud to be among the women who are breaking barriers in their careers. On March 5, she posted a photo of her new Barbie likeness on her Twitter page with #newprofilepic.
According to the Associated Press, the lineup of global role models includes:
- Shonda Rhimes (United States) - Founder of American Television Production Company Shondaland
- Ari Horie (United States/Japan) - Founder & CEO, Women’s Startup Lab and Women’s Startup Lab Impact Foundation
- Pat McGrath (United Kingdom) - Makeup Artist and Founder of Pat McGrath Labs
- Melissa Sariffodeen (Canada) – CEO and Co-Founder of Canada Learning Code and Ladies Learning Code
- Adriana Azuara (Mexico) - Founder of All4Spas
- Doani Emanuela Bertain (Brazil) - Teacher and Founder of Sala 8
- Jane Martino (Australia) - Chair and Co-Founder of Smiling Mind
- Lan Yu (China) - Fashion Designer
- Butet Manurung (Indonesia) – Founder and Director of SOKOLA
- Sonia Peronaci (Italy) - Founder of Italian food website, ‘GialloZafferano’
- Tijen Onaran (Germany) - CEO and Founder of Global Digital Women and Co-Founder of ACI Diversity Consulting
- Lena Mahfouf (France) – Digital Creator, Videographer and Author of ‘Always More’