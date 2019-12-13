"Fake news.”

We hear that phrase all the time, but who is responsible for all that misinformation?

A new, small study at Ohio State University wanted to find out. What researchers found is that despite the facts, people will often remember and believe what they want and then pass their version of the "truth" on to others.

“We've done this as long as we've told each other stories,” said Dean Nelson, the director of the journalism department at Point Loma Nazarene University.

“This is not a new development."

Researchers gave participants factual data on topical issues, like same-sex marriage and immigration. What they found is that later on, people would recall the information in a way that fit their own beliefs rather than facts. Like a game of telephone, when passed along, the numbers and information became further from the truth.

"The average person hears what they want to hear and remembers what they want to remember,” said Jeff Marston, an image consultant.

Nelson says the study addresses the spread of misinformation, but fails to look at the root of fake news, which is all about intent.

"There is a difference between getting a fact wrong and fake news," said Nelson.

The complete study has been published in the Scientific Journal of Human Communication Research.