STOCKTON, Calif. — Family and friends packed the Cathedral of the Annunciation Church in Stockton Thursday morning to pay their respects to a family of five who were killed in boat fire in Southern California.

The five members of the family — Michael Storm Quitasol, 62; Fernisa Sison, 57; EvanMichel Solano Quitasol, 37; Nicole Storm Solano Quitasol, 31; and Angela Rose Solano Quitasol, 28 — died along with 29 others aboard the diving boat Conception after it caught fire off the coast of Santa Cruz Island near Santa Barbara on Sept. 2.

Large photos of the family sat on easels at the front of the church near the alter.

"It's always bitter sweet to see how many people come out to these events and how much love and support the family does get," said Christina Quitasol, who lost her three sisters and father in the deadly boating disaster.

RELATED: California boat company suspends tours after fatal fire

The mass was led by Rev. Myron Cotta, the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Stockton. It lasted for more than an hour.

Susana Solano Rosas, the mother of the three daughters, spoke after the mass about her tremendous loss.

"They've touched a lot of lives. They were great girls, wonderful girls. They were wonderful human beings -- all five of them. They will be greatly missed," Rosas said.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), FBI, ATF and Coast Guard are investigating the cause of the fire.

Five crew members, including the captain, were able to escape the fire which burned in the decks below as the victims slept.

The NTSB said all five members tried to reach the victims, but they were blocked by flames.

RELATED: Cause of deadly Southern California boat fire still a mystery

Authorities said all the crew members were asleep when the fire started at 3 a.m.

Coast Guard regulations require a "roving" night watchman.

Asked if she believes negligence was involved, had this to say.

Solano Rosas said she's not sure if she believes negligence played a part in the fire that took her daughters' lives.

"I'm not sure on that," Rosas said. "That person or whoever was responsible for night watch did not want this accident to happen. Maybe like a driver who falls asleep at the wheel."

WATCH ALSO: Stockton family of 5 among those who died in California boat fire

A Stockton family of 5 were among those who died in the California boat fire. The family of the deceased sat down with Kurt Rivera.





