SAN DIEGO — A woman was found dead Wednesday morning on state Route 78 in Escondido.

Dispatchers received a call around 6:25 a.m. from someone reporting that a person was down on the right shoulder of westbound state Route 78 just east of Interstate 15, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

Emergency personnel responded to the area and located the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Bettencourt said. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the death.