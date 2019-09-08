GLOUCESTER, Va. — Gavin Grimm has won a summary judgment on all of his legal claims.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia agreed that Gloucester High School was wrong to deny Grimm access to the boys' restrooms.

It also said the school board's refusal to update his official school transcript to conform to the "male" designation on his birth certificate violated his rights.

Friday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen in Norfolk is among several across the nation favoring transgender students who faced similar policies.

The Gloucester County School Board's policy required Grimm to use girls' restrooms or private bathrooms.

The school district had argued in court that the school treated Grimm fairly, and he had the option to use the restroom assigned to his birth sex, or he could use a single-standing restroom.

The Board Attorney also said more than 30 parents complained about Grimm using the boys' bathrooms saying it made other students feel uncomfortable and it is a privacy concern.

Grimm's Attorney, Josh Block, said the stigma alone had been enough for a Title IX violation. He said Grimm suffered physical and emotional pain and was bullied as a result of having to use a separate bathroom.

The judge agreed and said Grimm's rights were violated under the U.S. Constitution and a federal policy that protects against gender-based discrimination.

Grimm, who is now 20, filed his lawsuit in 2015 while he was still in school. He graduated in 2017.

Grimm has since become a national face for transgender student rights.

The issue remains far from settled. A patchwork of differing policies governs the nation's schools.

But Allen's ruling will likely strengthen similar claims made by students in eastern Virginia. It could have a greater impact if the case goes to an appeals court that oversees Maryland, West Virginia, and the Carolinas.

It was not clear if the school board would appeal the ruling.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.