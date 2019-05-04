MINNEAPOLIS — Before the basketball fans, U.S. Bank Stadium had to get ready for basketball.

"[We had to convert] it from the football configuration to a basketball arena," said Michael Vekich, chair of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority.

Vekich and his team were tasked with the change, which took less than a month. He says it was more complex than prepping for the Super Bowl.

"[The Final Four] was a lot more complex, because of the seating system and the center scoreboard," he said.

That scoreboard weighs 140-thousand pounds, hung 100 feet in the air.

They also added 18,000 seats, conversion seating provided by the NCAA. It took 50 people 18 days to get them put together.

All 9,800 square feet of the court was installed last week. There are microphones placed by it.

"So, you will be hearing the action of the basketball game, even if you're up in the 300 section," Vekich said.

But the biggest task might have been covering up all 460,000 square feet of the stadium's windows, an NCAA requirement so light doesn't interfere with the games or the TV cameras.

Tear down begins right after fans clear out from the championship game Monday.