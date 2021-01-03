Grocery store workers next in line to be vaccinated in Phase 1B

The United Food & Commercial Workers International Union in San Diego says hundreds of its members have contracted COVID-19.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Essential workers in our grocery and drug stores will begin getting vaccinated as soon as tomorrow, after San Diego County health officials say their eligible in Phase 1B of the vaccination plan.

It’s been a really long and tough year for those who work in the food and grocery industry. The United Food & Commercial Workers International Union in San Diego says two of his members died from Coronavirus and it’s encouraged that members can now be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The UFCW International Union also says hundreds of its members have contracted COVID-19. But now that they’re eligible for the vaccine, they see a light at the end of the tunnel. The union’s president says they’ll use the stores’ own retail pharmacies to distribute the vaccine.

“The companies right now are creating vaccination zones. We’re going to have them spread out through out San Diego County, especially. The one company we represent, Stater Bros., we have about 800 members there. They do not have pharmacies, so we’re going to get them vaccinated inside the Albertsons and Vons,” said Todd Walters, President of United Food & Commercial Workers Local 135.

Walters says the Union has posted information about the vaccine on its website so that anyone who may have reservations about getting it, can make an informed decision.

“We’re not forcing anybody to take it. We defend everybody’s right to choose not to but we definitely want people to think about it and look at it from a science level and make sure that they’re comfortable with it,” Walters said.

The Union has been working with San Diego County health officials for about three weeks to get workers vaccinated. Walters says they were able to get a couple thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine for their members who have been patiently waiting.

“What a lot folks don’t realize is that our members in our grocery stores and drug stores is, they’re around people all day. When they go home, they choose whether it’s safe to hug their child or hug their wife. This is a big deal. This is something they’ve been waiting for, for almost a year now. I’m excited that they day is finally here.”

Walters says their members should be vaccinated by the end of the week.