SAN DIEGO — Press Conference by San Diego County Fair CEO, Tim Fennell and Deputy General Manger, Katie Mueller:

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) on Friday confirmed four pediatric cases of E. Coli linked to contact with animals at the San Diego County Fair.

The HHSA confirmed one child has died.

HHSA Epidemiology Program and the County Department of Environmental Health (DEH) are investigating the cluster of four infections. The ages of the four children range from 2 to 13 years of age.

They visited the fair from June 8 to June 15 and had symptoms from June 10 to June 16.

Three of the four cases were not hospitalized.

However, one of the four cases, a 2-year-old boy, was hospitalized and unfortunately died on June 24, from a complication of this disease.

The source of the E.Coli bacteria is under investigation, but all children had a report of visiting the animal areas or the petting zoo, or had other animal contact at the San Diego Fair.

As a result, San Diego County Fair officials have closed public access to all animal areas, including the petting zoo.

The most important step people should take to help prevent an STEC infection is to practice good handwashing hygiene.

Always wash your hands thoroughly after contact with animals or their environments (at farms, petting zoos, fairs, even your own backyard).

Everyone, especially young children, older individuals, and people with weakened immune systems, should wash their hands before eating or drinking.