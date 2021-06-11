Actor Mark Wahlberg on hand for new gym opening on MCAS Miramar

It's called F45. Wahlberg is a spokesperson for the gym.

SAN DIEGO — As the F35 jets cruise over Air Station Miramar, F45, a privately owned gym, the first of its kind on a military base, opened it’s doors Friday morning.

Though there are several gyms on base, the big crowd of military families circled around the building were not just there to get a workout in.

They were hoping to catch a glimpse of actor, rapper and fitness enthusiast Mark Wahlberg.

The superstar actor, who has a film repertoire that includes "Boogie Nights," 'The Departed" and "The Other Guys," made his way to San Diego to meet military families, take photos and even got a workout in as spokesperson for F45.

Wahlberg was just glad he’s able to sponsor a place where people can workout together again.

“It’s just the experience of working out with other people, their energy and your sense of community and support.” he said from the steps of F45. “I saw people working out at every level of fitness… and you always leave the studio feeling like you can conquer the world."

Ultimately, Mark -- who’s played many military heroes in his films -- wanted to give Marines and their families a different type of workout that you couldn’t normally get on base.

The Massachusetts native loved the San Diego weather and the support from the military families.

“I could give you many Ron Burgundy quotes, but we won’t do that right now,” said Wahlberg. “I’m excited to be here on the base and just to be able to thank and continue to express my gratitude to all our brave servicemen and women.”