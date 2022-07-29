Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2022 comes to San Diego for the first time

This annual conference is being held in San Diego at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel from July 31 through August 4.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2022 is being held in San Diego at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel this weekend. It's a chance for scientists and clinical researchers to come together and share research and discoveries.

This annual conference comes to San Diego for the first time, July 31 through August 4, and AAIC says the event is an opportunity for both global significance and local connections.

AAIC says the world's leading basic scientists, clinical researchers, early career investigators, clinicians and the care research community will share breaking research discoveries that will lead to new methods of treatment and prevention.

The organization says they're hoping it will also lead to improvements in diagnosis for people living with - and at risk for - Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

Dr. Claire Sexton, Senior Director of Scientific Programs and Outreach at the Alzheimer's Association spoke with CBS 8 and says they will be discussing some results from clinical trials, risk factors for dementia, as well as, research conducted on the cognitive impacts of COVID-19.

“The researchers are looking into a variety of different angles. They’re looking at risk reduction, early diagnosis and new treatments – and to keep up to date you can see results in the news or download our science help app or our website, alz.org, where you can find further information on all of these stories,” Dr. Sexton said.

